Bodies of two men discovered at house in Co Donegal

The bodies of two men have been discovered at a house in Co Donegal.

Gardai attended the scene in Letterkenny on Thursday afternoon.

The bodies of the men remained at the property pending the arrival of the state pathologist.

A Garda statement said: “The services of the state pathologist have been requested and the scene is currently preserved.

“The technical bureau have also been notified. Both bodies remain at the scene at this time.”

The Garda said its investigations were ongoing.