Gardai are treating the deaths as ‘unexplained’ (Niall Carson/PA)

A man and woman have been found dead at a house in Co Cavan.

The bodies of the two people, both in their 40s, were discovered in a property in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet on Sunday.

Gardai have described their deaths as “unexplained”.

The scene remained sealed off on Monday morning pending a technical examination.

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled for later on Monday.

PA Media