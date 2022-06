The entrance to Garda Headquarters (Brian Lawless/PA)

The bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman have been discovered in a Co Tipperary home.

The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in the townland of Cloneen, near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” following the discovery.

The scene was preserved on Monday evening pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified, Gardaí said.