Beacon Hospital had ‘feasible’ alternatives in school vaccines row, report says

The Beacon Hospital had “feasible” alternatives to whom vaccines could have been administered, a report has concluded.

The HSE review was carried out into the decision by the hospital to vaccinate staff members at St Gerard’s private school in Bray in March.

The south Dublin hospital, which was administering vaccines as part of the state programme, has previously admitted that vaccinating the teachers was not in line with the HSE’s sequencing guidelines.

The 83-page HSE report found the school had relied “in good faith” on assurances from Beacon chief executive Michael Cullen.

“When the CEO was asked about groups higher on the prioritisation list eg. transport, food industry workers etc, who could have availed of the vaccine, he agreed that there were a number of other options that could have been considered with the benefit of hindsight,” the report said.

The reviewer is of the view that there were a number of other options available that could have been considered before the teachers taking into account the sequencing guideline in place HSE report

“But, in the moment, he thought the teachers were a viable option that could be used within the very short timeframe available.

“He was therefore confident that, if he contacted the headmistress, that she could assist in identifying staff members who would be able to avail of the vaccines. For legitimate family reasons, the CEO had the headmistress’s mobile number and knew he could therefore contact her directly.”

The review points to other options that could have been considered by the Beacon Hospital. CHO 6, which provides community healthcare services, confirmed that “if contacted at that time on the 23rd March they could have sent staff to the BHVC within the timeframe suggested”.

The Beacon Hospital, the review says, disputed this and “advised the reviewer based on their experience, CHO 6 in their view would not have be able to respond to a request for staff at such short notice in a time-pressured situation”.

“The reviewer has considered a range of alternative persons or groups that might have been considered viable in the context both of the location of the Beacon Hospital and the time of the day at which the issue was identified,” the report notes.

“The reviewer is of the view that there were a number of other options available that could have been considered before the teachers taking into account the sequencing guideline in place.”

The review stated that “where the Beacon Hospital is located there are a number of retail outlets within the hospital complex itself and both the Beacon South Quarter and Sandyford Industrial Estate are proximal. There is also a large Garda station less than 3km away which may also have represented a viable option at that time of day”.

“The reviewer is therefore of the opinion that, had the Beacon Hospital considered the allocation of these vaccines to groups higher on the sequencing list, that this would have been feasible.”

The review also questioned the decision-making process that led to the school’s teachers being offered vaccines.

“The Beacon Hospital responded to the draft report advising that they do not believe they could have found other suitable individuals at such short notice and, in their view, all of the alternative groups suggested would have been out of sequence.”

“The CEO acknowledged during interview that in the limited timeframe available, he did not consider other categories of workers for vaccination. However, he was aware that teachers, admin personnel and facilities staff from two schools had been vaccinated in the clinics held for CHOs in the BHVC on 23rd of March and that this goes to the CEO’s thought process at the time.”

The report goes on to note that the two schools referenced by the Beacon Hospital were HSE-funded centres that provided support to children with intellectual disabilities.

“In line with the National Standards for Children with Disabilities, a focus is placed on maximising personal development and quality of life. Covid-19 placed significant constraints on the achievement of these outcomes with many intellectually disabled persons losing access to key supports.

“When the vaccination programme commenced, there was significant concern placed by professionals and intellectual disability groups that these vulnerable service users – many with underlying health conditions – would regain access to a normal level of service.

“It is therefore the opinion of the reviewer that the comparison drawn between teachers from a private school with teachers, administration personnel and facility staff of organisations providing supports to the service users with intellectual disabilities is not a valid comparison.”

The report concluded: “There is no evidence that the school had solicited the BHVC for vaccines prior to being offered the vaccines on the 23rd March. The reviewer is therefore satisfied that on the 23rd March the school acted in good faith and on the assurances received from the CEO of the Beacon Hospital, that the offer of the vaccines was entirely legitimate, above board and with the permission of the HSE.”