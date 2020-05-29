Bank holiday weekend to see temperatures soar to 25C

The fine weather is forecast to continue over the bank holiday weekend (PA)

The dry sunny weather is set to continue over the June bank holiday weekend, with temperatures forecast to hit 25C in some areas.

The fine weather is also likely to continue into early next week, the national forecaster said.

Solar UV index for today Friday: High countrywide



For more info on the UV index please see:https://t.co/sbFTHfKdBx pic.twitter.com/HvkwqzDLxU — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) May 29, 2020

Met Eireann’s Evelyn Cusack told RTE radio: “Over the next 10 days we are not going to get a lot of rain. We could have some showers springing up on Tuesday and next weekend but the dry sunny weather will stay in place for the weekend.

“It is going to get cooler and fresher during the week but the high temperatures will certainly continue this weekend.”

Ms Cusack urged people to put on sunscreen, particularly between noon and 3pm each day.

Expand Close A Kitesurfer in the sea off Portmarnock Beach, as the warm weather continues. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A Kitesurfer in the sea off Portmarnock Beach, as the warm weather continues.

Meanwhile, people are being advised to ensure they cook their burgers until they are well done and avoid any food safety mishaps over the bank holiday.

Safefood Ireland said sales of barbecue meats and barbecue-related products increased by 44% in the four weeks since April 19.

Dr Gary Kearney, director of food science at Safefood Ireland said: “Always cook burgers, sausages, chicken and kebabs well done. That means, piping hot all the way through – no pink meat remaining and any juices running clear. If you’re cooking steaks these can be cooked to preference.

The life of a food safety promoter during Irish summers is a precarious one. On rare occasions, the stars align & the sun shines as you begin a bbq food safety campaign. If youâre enjoying a bbq this weekend, make sure you cook your burgers well done. #welldoneburger #safefoodbbq pic.twitter.com/XNAjNNfFT3 — Dr Aileen McGloin (@AileenMcGloin) May 29, 2020

“If you haven’t used a barbecue yet this year, Safefood recommends cleaning it by scrubbing the metal rack with a suitable oven cleaner or a damp brush dipped in bicarbonate of soda, and then rinsing it thoroughly afterwards with warm soapy water.”

PA Media