Bank holiday weekend to see temperatures soar to 25C

Met Eireann said very little rain is forecast for the next 10 days.

The fine weather is forecast to continue over the bank holiday weekend (PA) Expand

By Aine McMahon PA

The dry sunny weather is set to continue over the June bank holiday weekend, with temperatures forecast to hit 25C in some areas.

The fine weather is also likely to continue into early next week, the national forecaster said.

Met Eireann’s Evelyn Cusack told RTE radio: “Over the next 10 days we are not going to get a lot of rain. We could have some showers springing up on Tuesday and next weekend but the dry sunny weather will stay in place for the weekend.

“It is going to get cooler and fresher during the week but the high temperatures will certainly continue this weekend.”

Ms Cusack urged people to put on sunscreen, particularly between noon and 3pm each day.

A Kitesurfer in the sea off Portmarnock Beach, as the warm weather continues. Expand

Meanwhile, people are being advised to ensure they cook their burgers until they are well done and avoid any food safety mishaps over the bank holiday.

Safefood Ireland said sales of barbecue meats and barbecue-related products increased by 44% in the four weeks since April 19.

Dr Gary Kearney, director of food science at Safefood Ireland said: “Always cook burgers, sausages, chicken and kebabs well done. That means, piping hot all the way through – no pink meat remaining and any juices running clear. If you’re cooking steaks these can be cooked to preference.

“If you haven’t used a barbecue yet this year, Safefood recommends cleaning it by scrubbing the metal rack with a suitable oven cleaner or a damp brush dipped in bicarbonate of soda, and then rinsing it thoroughly afterwards with warm soapy water.”

