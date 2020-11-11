Bank accounts containing 260,000 euros frozen by Criminal Assets Bureau

Two bank accounts were frozen after an investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Criminal Assets Bureau/PA)

Bank accounts containing more than a quarter of a million euros have been frozen following investigations by the Garda’s Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Gardai said two accounts totalling 260,000 euros were frozen on Wednesday as part of two investigations.

Some 150,000 euros were frozen in one of the accounts after the US Federal Agency contacted gardai on Tuesday over a company involved in the illegal manufacturing of drugs contrary to US law.

The investigation follows searches by gardai in October when they seized bank accounts containing almost 250,000 euros (Niall Carson/PA)

The investigation follows searches by gardai in October when they seized bank accounts containing almost 250,000 euros (Niall Carson/PA)

The US Federal Agency had identified an Irish bank account which was being used to receive funds as part of this crime and for onward transmission to a bank account in another country.

The investigation is ongoing.

Separately CAB identified an account belonging to an organised crime group and 110,000 euro was frozen.

It follows searches conducted by gardai at premises in Dublin and Wicklow at the end of October when they seized bank accounts containing almost 250,000 euros, 11,800 euros in cash, 4,000 Australian dollars in cash, as well as a BMW and Rolex watches.

