Ban on evictions extended until August 1

Leinster House, Dublin, the seat of the Oireachtas, the parliament of Ireland.

Ireland’s temporary ban on evictions will be extended until August 1, the Government has said.

A short extension under existing emergency legislation will allow time to bring forward robust new laws that will provide real protection to tenants and property owners, housing minister Darragh O’Brien added.

He said: “The rent freeze and eviction moratorium were brought in under emergency legislation targeting all tenancies regardless of individual tenants’ circumstances.

“It is well known that they could not be extended indefinitely so it is important we have strong legislation, which combines targeting those who are most vulnerable with longer term measures to address rent arrears, in place prior to the Dail recess.

“This legislation will be brought to cabinet on Thursday.”

He said previously that anyone who has lost their job as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is struggling to pay their rent may be eligible to apply for the rent supplement.

He added: “As outlined in the Programme for Government, improving the standards, security and affordability for all renters is a key priority for this Government and is something I am totally committed to.”

The ban on evictions had been due to expire later on Monday.

