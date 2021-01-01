Award-winning nutrition expert publishes free online book

An award-winning health and nutrition expert has published a free new online book to help people to get in shape as the country enters another lockdown.

As Ireland begins 2021 under the full Level 5 restrictions with movements curtailed and gyms closed, Laura Warren of Elite Living Nutrition has written a a free book about a healthy diet.

To help people through the third lockdown, Ms Warren published a 44-page book that features healthy recipes which is free to download online.

The e-book features a seven-day meal planner, which also includes shopping lists of which foods and ingredients to buy at your supermarkets.

The book is illustrated with photographs and icons to show readers which recipes are dairy or gluten-free, as well as vegetarian, low-carb and high-protein meal options.

The book also includes a free guide on how to get a good night’s sleep for anyone who may be feeling stressed.

Ms Warren said she published the book after being contacted by women and men who were feeling down about weight they put on in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

She said: “Many people, quite understandably, found themselves under a lot more pressure because of Covid-19 and the restrictions and rolling lockdowns that have become part of our lives over the past year

“This inspired me to put together a simple e-book featuring a whole range of delicious and easy to follow recipes to suit all tastes that will perhaps give people a starting point to work from as they try to follow a healthier regime in 2021.”

Ms Warren, who was named health and nutrition influencer of the year at the Global Health and Pharmaceutical Awards 2020, said the pandemic has impacted on many aspects of people’s lives, including their financial, mental and physical well-being.

She said traditional Christmas binge drinking and eating has also contributed to people feeling bloated and unhealthy ahead of the prospect of at least another month under full lockdown.

She added: “Of course, it’s natural during difficult times such as these for people to indulge in binge eating and drinking, in many cases choosing the types of food that may initially unlock endorphins that give instant gratification – or ‘food high’ – but ultimately depresses the immune system and contributes to obesity.”

Laura, who is a member of Harvard Health Medical School, added: “Healthy eating and living is not about defining your shape or size – it’s about nourishing your body with the right food, nutrients and vitamins to have a meaningful and happy life.

“When people lose weight they feel confident and proud, they have more energy, they are more mentally equipped and able to take on the tough challenges that everyday life throws at us as we get older.

“Everybody deserves to feel confident and to look good. Depression and obesity feed each other. Being overweight affects the parts of the brain that regulate your mood: when we become depressed we can feel unmotivated and depressed and this, in turn, can lead to us being less active and turning our backs on exercise, which can lead to bigger problems.”

The Elite Living 7-Day New Year Cleanse is free to download on elitelivingnutrition.com

PA Media