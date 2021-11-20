Avian flu detected in Monaghan

Avian flu was confirmed in a flock in Monaghan (Steve Parsons/PA)

Evidence of Avian flu H5N1 has been confirmed in a turkey flock in Monaghan, the Department of Agriculture said.

The Department said that restriction zones are being set up around the area, with additional movement control and surveillance measures to be put in place.

The risk to humans is believed to be low, but the public are being advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds.

Avian influenza is highly pathogenic and outbreaks have already been identified in poultry flocks across Europe.

The Department of Agriculture has said that there is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat.

People are being asked to report sick or dead wild birds to their local veterinary office.

Poultry flock owners have also been asked by the Department to be vigilant for signs of the disease in their flocks and to maintain strict biosecurity measures.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has made made regulations that require all flock owners to confine all poultry to a secure building that cannot be accused by wild animals.

“Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office,” a spokesperson said.

“The Department reinforces the need for vigilance and biosecurity and advises strict adherence to the precautionary measures against avian influenza (bird flu) recently introduced in regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.”

“The Department continues to closely monitor and assess the disease situation and is in regular contact with industry stakeholders and colleagues in Northern Ireland.”