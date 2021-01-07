ASTI directs teachers not to comply with plans to teach in schools three days a week

The ASTI teaching union has directed its members not to comply with plans for Leaving Cert students to attend school for three days a week.

The union, which represents more than 17,500 teachers, said it was not consulted about the plan and had not received sufficient assurances that “schools are sufficiently safe” for students and teachers.

At an emergency meeting on Thursday, the ASTI standing committee decided to direct its members not to co-operate with the arrangements announced by the Minister for Education for in-school teaching.

Unfortunately, the assurances we sought have not been forthcoming. ASTI President Ann Piggott

The union said it will engage in remote teaching and learning from Monday January 11.

President Ann Piggott said: “The ASTI has repeatedly sought sufficient assurances that schools are safe for students and teachers at this time, in the context of the new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the community and the alarmingly high numbers.

“We engaged with the Department of Education and with public health officials today. Unfortunately, the assurances we sought have not been forthcoming.”

Following the announcement, Sinn Fein education spokesman Donnchadh O Laoghaire said “that should be the end of that”.

He tweeted: “That should be the end of that, if the Government has any sense at all They failed to prepare a contingency plan, and failed to consult with worker reps.

“Back to the drawing board, and consult properly. Making leaving Certs a priority makes sense, but next Monday is too soon.”

It is one of a number of calls from from students and teachers’ unions for the Education Minister to “rethink” plans to reopen schools for Leaving Cert students.

Under the Government’s latest lockdown strategy, schools are to close, except for final year students, who are to attend three days a week from Monday.

Education Minister Norma Foley has insisted that schools are safe and that the Leaving Cert will go ahead as normal this year.

But Labour leader Alan Kelly has said he was told by the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan that the public health body Nphet was not consulted over the decision.

One union said it “does not have the trust and confidence” that reopening for Leaving Cert students can be safely achieved.

The current unprecedented levels of Covid-19 in the community present a very real and significant threat to the health and safety of our students and staff Adrian Power, PDA

An emergency meeting of the officers of the Principals and Deputy Principals Association (PDA) of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) took place on Thursday.

The TUI group have called on Minster Foley “to immediately reconsider the matter”.

President Adrian Power said: “The current unprecedented levels of Covid-19 in the community present a very real and significant threat to the health and safety of our students and staff.

“We believe that the decision of the Government – made without any consultation – is deeply damaging, particularly in light of the huge efforts of all in the school communities since the commencement of the academic year.

“We do not have trust and confidence that opening schools as is proposed can be safely achieved under the current circumstances.”

He added: “Most Leaving Certificate students are young adults and any gathering of this age group would not be allowed in the community.

“In addition, the 14-day incidence rate for this cohort is extremely high.”

The danger of bring the virus into our homes is all too real Open letter to Norma Foley by Leaving Cert students

Students themselves have raised serious concerns about their own safety should they return to classrooms.

In an open letter to Minister Foley, Leaving Certificate students from Colaiste Bhaile Chlair in Co Galway, called for the department to scrap the idea of having sixth year students return for three days a week.

The letter, posted on social media, said: “Considering the severity of this situation, we cannot help but feel a sense of indignation at the recent decision to disregard the idea of predicted grades, and the decision to put the Leaving Cert students at grave risk by returning them to school.

“According to statistics, the new mutation of coronavirus is contracted mostly by students of our general age group, and therefore we are most at risk.

“The danger of bringing the virus into our homes is all too real.

“There are many students in our school and around the country living with people who have underlying health conditions.

“Any suggestion to return to school, to the detriment of their health and well-being, is completely disgraceful.”

The letter calls on the department to consider the option of predicted grades.

Shane Farragher, an 18-year-old student at the school, said they wrote the letter following an “uproar” over the decision on social media.

“It was like a war zone,” he said.

“We were also contacted, as student representatives, by some of our fellow students and informed of them having an increase in anxiety and stress with regards to the decision, especially among students with vulnerable family members.”

An online petition calling for an end to the department’s plans has gained almost 4,000 signatures.

Some students have set up a campaign group, 6th Year Boycott, and are calling for the Government to offer an option of predicted grades.

A spokesperson said: “We are not advocating for days off school. We are not looking for excuses to stay off school.

“Students in Ireland are genuinely worried for their health, and the health of their families, and are rightly concerned about their futures, dependent so heavily on their Leaving Cert results.”

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) said the goal of holding a traditional Leaving Cert “is challenged like never before by the complexities now presenting”.

Spokesperson Clive Byrne has called on the Department of Education to engage with the union to chart a path forward.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) is holding an emergency meeting on Thursday evening to discuss their response to the plan.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin defended the proposals after they were announced on Wednesday.

He said: “The issue is the mobilisation of people. There’s a big difference between 61,000 people coming in in a staggered way, 61,000 Leaving Cert students, as opposed to a million people which would involve the entire population of teachers and students.”

