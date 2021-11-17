| 9.9°C Dublin

Assault rifle seized in ‘significant blow’ to dissident republicans

The AK47 was seized by gardai following a search in Cavan on Wednesday.

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Gardai say a “significant blow” has been struck against dissident republican activity in the border region after a gun was seized.

The AK47 assault rifle was seized by gardai following a search in Cavan on Wednesday.

Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly said: “The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region.”

The search took place in the Tullyhaw area of Cavan.

Ammunition was seized alongside the firearm.

No arrests have yet been made.

A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”

