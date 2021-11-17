Assault rifle seized in ‘significant blow’ to dissident republicans

Gardai say a “significant blow” has been struck against dissident republican activity in the border region after a gun was seized.

The AK47 assault rifle was seized by gardai following a search in Cavan on Wednesday.

Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly said: “The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region.”

Gardaí have seized an AK47 & ammunition following a search operation in Cavan today, as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.



Chief Supt Kelly said, “This was a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region.“ pic.twitter.com/pvogal64JH — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 17, 2021

The search took place in the Tullyhaw area of Cavan.

Ammunition was seized alongside the firearm.

No arrests have yet been made.

A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”