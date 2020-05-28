Archbishop urges churches to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions

The Archbishop of Dublin has urged churches to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions after a Dublin church held a mass.

Government guidelines advise that places of worship such as churches should not reopen until phase four of its roadmap for lifting restrictions, which is set for July 20.

In a statement on Thursday, Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin said public health policy will only work when its proposals are fully respected by all.

“The Dublin parish referred to in media reports in these days has in fact a policy statement on its website stating unambiguously ‘public attendance at daily or Sunday Mass is not permissible during the current pandemic’,” he said. “I am assured that the parish has now returned to that policy.

"Public health policy will only work when its proposals and sequencing are fully respected by all. Jumping the queue by individuals or communities puts everyone at risk. " - statement from Archbishop Martin today https://t.co/xLocpGTKZb #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/IPfdS9POXw — Archdiocese Dublin (@DublinDiocese) May 28, 2020

“This Irish church is working intensely to ensure that the reopening of churches for public worship will be take place in a manner and at a time that is safe.

“I appeal to all churches in the Archdiocese of Dublin to adhere strictly to public policy, even if it involves patience and personal suffering.”

He added that the Irish Bishops Conference will shortly publish a detailed document and checklist regarding the steps that each parish must take before the reopening of churches.

He said: “I repeat the words of Pope Francis when churches in Italy were reopened for public worship – ‘but please, let us proceed respecting the norms, the prescriptions we are given to safeguard the health of each individual and the people’.”

PA Media