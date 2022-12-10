Appeal for witnesses to death of elderly woman in lorry crash

The collision, involving a lorry and a pedestrian, took place on the main street in Macroom (Alamy/PA)

Police have made a further appeal for information about the death of an elderly woman in a crash in Co Cork on Friday.

The collision, involving a lorry and a pedestrian, took place on the main street in Macroom at around 12.50pm.

The pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Gardai and the road has been reopened.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone who may have tended to the woman directly after the collision.

Road users who may have dash-cam or other footage and who were travelling on the main street between 12.30pm and 1pm are asked to make it available to An Garda Siochana.

People can contact Macroom garda station on 026 20590, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.