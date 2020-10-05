Appeal for witnesses after assault victim driven from scene

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a man in a house over the weekend.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the attack in Convoy, Co Donegal on Sunday morning.

He was assaulted by three males before being forced into a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series and driven away.

A number of Garda units conducted a search of the region for the vehicle, assisted by colleagues in the PSNI following reports the car may have crossed the border.

At approximately 5.30pm, the male was located in Convoy, Co Donegal, and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

In a related incident, an investigation is under way into a case of dangerous driving that took place on the same day.

Following reports of a vehicle being rammed, Gardai observed a car with extensive damage, but there were no occupants inside.

The incident happened at approximately 2.30am on Sunday morning, at Town View Heights, in Ballybofey.

Gardai gave chase to a silver Seat Leon (05 LH 6614) that was seen leaving the scene, but lost sight of the vehicle after it crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

It was later set on fire outside a residence at Finn View, Lifford, at around 6.20am on Sunday.

It was reported that two males had fled the scene on foot. The vehicle was extinguished by local fire services but had caused significant damage to a house in the area. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

PA Media