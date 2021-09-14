Appeal for information over death of baby boy in 1984

An appeal for information has been made following the death of a baby boy in Co Kerry 37 years ago.

The infant, known only as Baby John, died in April 1984 and was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen, Co Kerry.

His remains were exhumed on Tuesday morning and taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

The exhumation was conducted on foot of a ministerial order granted in accordance with the Coroners Act 1962 as amended.

The baby’s remains were reinterred at Holy Cross Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson said investigating officers believe that there are members of the public who have information in relation to the death of Baby John in April 1984 and we are appealing to those people to come forward and help us.

They have appealed for any information in relation to this ongoing investigation and can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station at 064 6631222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.