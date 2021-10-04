Appeal after man dies in assault in Dublin

Gardai have issued an appeal following the death of a man in the Blanchardstown area (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are investigating a fatal assault which occurred at a house in Dublin.

The incident was reported at Ashfield Park in the Blanchardstown area at approximately 4pm on Monday.

One male, aged in his 40s, was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.

A second man in his 20s, and a woman in her 20s, have both been taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

A post mortem of the deceased will take place on Tuesday.

A Gardai spokesperson said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.

Investigating garda are appealing to speak with any person or any road users with camera footage who may have been in the Ashfield Park area between noon and 4pm on Monday to contact them.