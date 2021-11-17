Antigen testing will not be free, confirms minister

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said antigen testing will not be free but will be subsidised by the Government (PA)

Stephen Donnelly has confirmed antigen testing will not be free, saying the Government is planning to subsidise the cost of tests.

The Minister for Health said the Government is seeking to reduce the price to help people buy them.

A single test usually costs around eight euro, which Mr Donnelly admitted is not affordable for everyone as people will be expected to take multiple tests.

The Government has announced a range of fresh measures to address a worrying rise in Covid-19 cases, which has left Ireland’s health system under severe pressure heading into the winter.

As part of the suite of measures, the Government is pushing for a more general use of antigen testing, particularly those who socialise more often.

Earlier this year, the Government’s chief scientific adviser Professor Mark Ferguson published a report in which he recommended the introduction of rapid tests.

In the last 14 days, we have been notified of almost 55,000 cases of #COVID19. The only time we have had more cases in a 14-day period was in January this year, and, unfortunately, we do expect this figure to increase in the coming days. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) November 16, 2021

Mr Donnelly defended the Government’s slow response to the report, saying thousands of tests are sent to people who are deemed close contacts, higher education settings, as well as nursing homes and childcare settings.

He told RTE Morning Ireland: “One of the things we’re doing right now, we’re just finalising it, is reducing the price. So there’ll be subsidised tests available, but I think we have to go further than that.

“We need very clear communications for people on how to use them because they do have a role to play.

“They’ve an important role to play. There’s no silver bullet, be it boosters or antigen testing or anything.”

He said the final details on subsidising the antigen tests will be carried out soon.

“It’s not going to be cheap to do,” he said. “The initial figures I have are that it could be several 100 million euro.

“The advice I have is that they shouldn’t be free. They had them free in the UK and the government came under huge criticism from Parliament for that because essentially there were no controls on how they were being used at all.

“They’re very, very expensive. So every time you subsidise an antigen test, it’s money you’re not spending on a nurse, you’re not spending on a doctor.”

A midnight closing time will be imposed for pubs and restaurants from Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)

A midnight closing time will be imposed for pubs and restaurants from Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Government on Tuesday agreed that pubs, nightclubs and restaurants in Ireland will have a midnight closing time from Thursday.

Residents of hotels will be exempt from the new regulations.

People will also be urged to work from home from Friday, if they can.

Mr Donnelly said there are no plans to extend any of the financial measures, including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

He also said further restrictions cannot be ruled out.

Asked if Ireland is heading for another lockdown, Mr Donnelly said no-one can answer that question.

The Fianna Fail minister said the impact of the new restrictions is expected to take effect in some three weeks.