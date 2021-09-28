Answers needed after ‘cruel’ incineration of baby organs, says Taoiseach

It was “cruel and unacceptable” that baby organs were incinerated in Belgium without the knowledge of bereaved parents, the Taoiseach has said.

The RTE Investigates programme revealed that an investigation is under way at Cork University Maternity Hospital after the organs of 18 dead babies were sent to Belgium and incinerated along with clinical waste.

Micheal Martin agreed with the proposal from Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald that the Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, should go before the Dail this week to answer questions.

“We can only imagine the extreme hurt and distress that those families are now experiencing,” Ms McDonald said. “We need to know why this happened.”

Ms McDonald’s comments were echoed by other TDs in the Dail on Tuesday.

Mr Martin said: “I think it is very difficult to comprehend.

“This was the subject of very exhaustive inquiry in the past, very comprehensive across every single hospital in the country.

We can only imagine the extreme hurt and distress that those families are now experiencing Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein

“In my view, that this was done without the consent or knowledge of the bereaved parents is cruel and unacceptable.

“I certainly would be anxious to facilitate a debate in the House.

“I think the minister is seeking assurances from every other site across the country that this did not occur.”

Under HSE guidelines, when organs are kept for further examination at post-mortem examinations, hospitals should support and help the next of kin by facilitating their return.

The guidelines say that the hospital may also arrange for their sensitive disposal – by burial or cremation.

RTE reported that the 18 families were contacted by Cork University Maternity Hospital in May 2020. They were told that the organs of their babies had been incinerated.

Earlier, Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys told reporters: “This has to be very distressing for the families concerned and as a mother, our thoughts are with them. It’s not easy for them.

This has to be very distressing for the families concerned Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys

“The Minister for Health has commissioned a review into this matter and we await the outcome of that review.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the the South/South West Hospital Group, Cork University Hospital and Cork University Maternity Hospital said that they had apologised to the 18 families affected.

“The Group deeply regret that this distressing incident occurred and acknowledge that a serious error was made, and are truly sorry for the additional distress this has caused to grieving families.

“Hospital management became aware of the incident in late April 2020 and on 11th and 12th May 2020 all parents who were affected by the incident were contacted and full disclosure took place.

“Recognising that it would be difficult for bereaved parents to be told about the incident, Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) volunteered to take the lead role in openly disclosing the error and apologising to the parents.

“The supports of the CUMH bereavement and pregnancy loss team has been and remains in place to provide ongoing contact, care and support as required by the parents.

“This has been provided not only as a result of the incident but also in acknowledgement of the impact of the delay in the review process.

I think it is very difficult to comprehend Taoiseach Micheal Martin

“The incident is confined to perinatal organs which were stored in the hospital mortuary between May 2019 and March 2020. The incineration occurred on two occasions, 25th March and 2nd April 2020.”

“In May 2020 Cork University Hospital also commissioned an external expert review of the incident. Disappointingly there were significant delays in the review process, most notably in getting the appropriate external expertise that a review of this nature requires.

“However the review did commence in late April this year and it is expected will be completed late October/early November.”

The spokesman said: “This action occurred when hospitals were preparing to significantly increase their mortuary capacity for mass fatalities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In March 2020 it was widely reported that healthcare expert epidemiologists were predicting there could be between 80,000 and 100,000 deaths in Ireland from Covid-19.

“It is important to note that CUH have categorially established that all perinatal organs retained since 2nd April 2020 have been buried and there is no possibility that this matter has affected other families beyond those already identified.”