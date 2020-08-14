Another 67 Covid-19 cases in Ireland

Another 67 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the acting chief medical officer said.

The number of close contacts infected people are having has risen to an average of six, Dr Ronan Glynn added.

People are mixing more as lockdown measures are eased.

We have seen cases rising all across the country this week Dr Ronan Glynn

Dr Glynn said: “We have seen cases rising all across the country this week.

“We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April.

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to six.

“It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.”

He said everyone had a responsibility to stop this.

“Social distancing applies to all age groups – wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance.”

No new deaths were recorded.

PA Media