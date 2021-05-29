Another 464 Covid cases confirmed

Lockdown will be eased significantly in Ireland on June 2 (Niall Carson/PA)

A further 464 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

The latest figures also reveal there are 90 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 35 are in intensive care.

As of midnight, Friday 28 May, we are reporting 464* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



35 in ICU. 90 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 29, 2021

Irish premier Micheal Martin has signalled the state will take some significant steps out of lockdown next week.

From June 2, hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation will be able to reopen as well as outdoor service in bars and restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

Mr Martin said that while the end of the pandemic is “within our grasp”, he urged the public to “remain vigilant against the terrible virus”.