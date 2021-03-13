| 5.7°C Dublin

Another 16 people die with Covid-19 in Ireland

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said that the supply of vaccines ‘will improve’.

Paul Reid said vaccine supplies would improve (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

By Michael McHugh, PA

Another 16 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 543 infections were recorded.

As of 8am on Saturday, 340 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 85 are in ICU.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said the supply of vaccines “will improve”.

He added: “For now, 600,000 of the most vulnerable have been protected & prioritised.

“The oldest, in nursing homes & community, now at less risk.

“Our healthcare workers can look after our sickest, feeling safer.

“The right approach for now.”

The Coalition is under pressure to ramp up the vaccination effort.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin held “positive” discussions with AstraZeneca chief executive officer Pascal Soriot on Friday evening.

He has expressed frustration at the failure of the company to meet delivery schedules for inoculations.

The Minister of State for Mental Health and Older people has said the Ireland “is still on track” to have all over 70s vaccinated by mid-May with the supplies they have received to date, despite disruption from AstraZeneca.

Mary Butler told RTE’s Saturday with Katie Hannon programme the vaccine rollout programme has to adapt as quickly as possible, “almost daily”, to the various challenges to supply.

Ms Butler said even though the over 80s are the priority again this week, it was “still in line” with the Government’s prioritisation schedule, adding that 99% of those over 85 have been vaccinated, except for some who are housebound.

A leading immunologist has urged people not to let their guard down, as Ireland is “still in the thick” of its fight against Covid-19.

Professor Luke O’Neill told RTE’s Brendan O’Connor programme he had concern over the slight upward trend in daily figures, at a time when not as many vaccine doses have been administered as the country would like.

Ireland has been in lockdown for weeks.

NPHET has warned about the increase in people moving around compared to the first lock down last April.

PA Media

