Another 16 people die with Covid-19 in Ireland

Another 16 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 543 infections were recorded.

As of 8am on Saturday, 340 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 85 are in ICU.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said the supply of vaccines “will improve”.

Supply of vaccines will improve. For now, 600K of the most vulnerable have been protected & prioritised. The oldest, in nursing homes & community, now at less risk. Our healthcare workers can look after our sickest, feeling safer. The right approach for now. @HSELive #COVID19 — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) March 13, 2021

The Coalition is under pressure to ramp up the vaccination effort.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin held “positive” discussions with AstraZeneca chief executive officer Pascal Soriot on Friday evening.

He has expressed frustration at the failure of the company to meet delivery schedules for inoculations.

We have had bumps on the road before, in July and November 2020. 11 Nov we had 369 cases a day, with incidence falling 7% per day - four days later we were at 416 cases per day, but we regained control and suppressed further to 250 cases per day by 29 Nov. We can do it again. pic.twitter.com/hJoZxthWME — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) March 12, 2021

The Minister of State for Mental Health and Older people has said the Ireland “is still on track” to have all over 70s vaccinated by mid-May with the supplies they have received to date, despite disruption from AstraZeneca.

Mary Butler told RTE’s Saturday with Katie Hannon programme the vaccine rollout programme has to adapt as quickly as possible, “almost daily”, to the various challenges to supply.

Ms Butler said even though the over 80s are the priority again this week, it was “still in line” with the Government’s prioritisation schedule, adding that 99% of those over 85 have been vaccinated, except for some who are housebound.

A leading immunologist has urged people not to let their guard down, as Ireland is “still in the thick” of its fight against Covid-19.

Professor Luke O’Neill told RTE’s Brendan O’Connor programme he had concern over the slight upward trend in daily figures, at a time when not as many vaccine doses have been administered as the country would like.

Ireland has been in lockdown for weeks.

NPHET has warned about the increase in people moving around compared to the first lock down last April.

PA Media