Annual retail sales up 8% despite coronavirus restrictions

| 4.8°C Dublin
Retail sales have increased by 8% annually despite Covid-19 restrictions, new figures show.
Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows retail sales fell by 0.7% last month compared to September, but on an annual basis they had increased.
All non-essential retailers were forced to shut for a six-week period from October 22 and restaurants are limited to takeaway service only.
But sales of household equipment, books, stationery and “other goods” all increased by more than 30% year-on-year.
Volume of Retail Sales decreased by 0.7% in October 2020https://t.co/U4OlxNCFaD #CSOIreland #Ireland #RetailSales #Services #Retail #Business #BusinessStatistics #IrishBusiness pic.twitter.com/qbl9RDvWpJ— Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) November 27, 2020
The CSO found retail sales in October were 10.6% higher than in February prior to the onset of the pandemic. However, not all sectors have fully recovered.
Bar sales are 75% lower than in February, while fuel sales are 20% down and sales of books, newspapers and stationery are almost 10% lower.
Sales of clothing, footwear and textiles are 4% lower.
The research also shows the proportion of retail sales transacted online – from Irish-registered companies – increased to 6% last month, up from 4.5% in September.
This figure remains below the high of 15% recorded in April at the height of the first lockdown.
The CSO noted that when motor sales are excluded, retail sales fell 0.2% in October compared to the previous month and increased by 9% when compared with the same period of last year.
PA Media