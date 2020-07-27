Amazon to create 1,000 jobs over next two years

Amazon is to create another 1,000 jobs at its sites in Cork and Dublin over the next two years (Chris Radburn/PA)

Amazon is to create another 1,000 jobs in the Republic of Ireland over the next two years.

The new roles will be based in locations across the company’s sites in Cork and Dublin.

It will take Amazon’s total permanent workforce in the country to 5,000.

A significant number of the new jobs will be based at its Dublin offices in Tallaght, Blanchardstown and the city centre, while the rest will be in Cork.

The new roles include software development engineers, network development engineers, systems development engineers, optical deployment engineers, database engineers, dev ops engineers, and support engineers.

Delighted to share news of our continued investment in Ireland #awscloud https://t.co/HL5gj7xkL0 — Michael J Beary (@MichaelJBeary) July 27, 2020

The company will also hire data centre technicians and mechanical and electrical engineers, solutions architects, security specialists, big data specialists, technical and non-technical programme managers, and account managers.

In addition, Amazon is also set to invest in a new 170,000 sq ft campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin city centre.

Amazon Ireland country manager Michael Beary said the company has been investing and expanding in Ireland over the past 15 years.

“Today we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these highly skilled roles,” he said.

“We have seen a surge in demand for cloud services in Ireland and globally, and we are excited to add 1,000 highly skilled roles so we can continue to help our customers to innovate, especially in this difficult time, and work towards building a robust digital economy for the future.”

Great news that Amazon is to create 1,000 new jobs in Ireland. Huge vote of confidence in Irelandâs economy & workforce as we recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID. It demonstrates our ability to continue to attract high quality jobs in growth sectors like digital. pic.twitter.com/PAS03mAvoB — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 27, 2020

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the additional jobs are “a vote of confidence from Amazon in the skills and talent of Irish people and would provide a welcome boost to the economy”.

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Leo Varadkar said the jobs announcement is welcome as the country recovers from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It speaks to our ambition to make Ireland the tech capital of Europe. It demonstrates our ability to continue to attract high-quality jobs in growth sectors like digital,” he said.

PA Media