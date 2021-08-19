Almost a quarter of daily cases and ICU admissions are fully vaccinated – HSE

Around a quarter of Covid-19 daily case numbers and intensive care admissions are in fully vaccinated people, the HSE have said.

A briefing on Thursday heard that around 20 to 23% of ICU admissions, and between 20 to 25% of daily case figures, are among those who are fully vaccinated.

Of total hospital admissions, 45% are fully vaccinated, while 52% are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

Hospitalisations among the double-jabbed are “overwhelmingly” in people with underlying conditions, the briefing heard.

If you are vaccinated, you have a higher significantly higher levels of protection from being hospitalised or entering ICU. Paul Reid, HSE

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “The vaccination status in ICU, 62% of ICU cases currently in hospital aren’t vaccinated at all.

“They haven’t had any vaccination, which is very high proportion of the population who have not been vaccinated.

“15% are partially vaccinated, the remaining 20 to 23% are fully vaccinated.”

He added: “If you are vaccinated, you have significantly higher levels of protection from being hospitalised or entering ICU.

“The highest percentage of Covid patients in ICU are unvaccinated.”

Prof Martin Cormican, the HSE’s national lead for healthcare associated infection, said the figures were a reminder that the virus can be more severe for some.

He urged people to remain cautious, saying lifted restrictions “are not targets”.

He said: “Overwhelmingly, the people who are in hospital fully vaccinated are people with underlying conditions.

“I suppose that goes back to that point that we’re making, even after you’ve got your seatbelt on, you need to drive at the speed that’s right for you.

“We’re not all we’re not all going to tolerate this virus equally well even after we’re vaccinated.

“I think it’s a really important message, it’s great that people have some freedom in their lives again, and they’re able to do things. But the restrictions are speed limits, they are not targets.”

“We would really encourage people to drive the speed that’s appropriate for them, I suppose, as a key message” he added.

While the Covid-19 vaccine does not prevent infection with the disease, it significantly reduces the risk of serious illness and mortality.

Hospital admissions are continuing to increase, with 244 inpatients in hospital on Thursday with Covid-19, up 20% on the same day last week.

The numbers in ICU have increased by around 50%, now standing at 53 compared to 36 last week.

“We want to ensure of the next few weeks that people do still show huge caution, because we are seeing high levels of transmission, high levels of positivity and significant elements of the population still not fully protected” Mr Reid said.

To date, 90% of the adult population have received their first vaccine dose while 84% are fully vaccinated.

In the 12 to 15 age group, for whom vaccinations began last week, 124,000 have either registered for a vaccination or received one through their GP or pharmacy, while almost 72,000 have received a jab.

In total, 6.5 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

Face coverings can help to reduce the spread of #COVID19. They should:

â cover the nose & go under the chin

â fit snugly against the side of the face

â be secured with ties or ear loops

â include at least 2 layers of fabric

â allow for unrestricted breathing pic.twitter.com/eYWyuEgFAX — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) August 19, 2021

New figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, published on Thursday, show that between 8th to 14th of August, twelve Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes were recorded – with 121 cases confirmed in total.

In the same time period, there were five outbreaks in acute hospitals and six in residential institutions.

One of those outbreaks was in a direct provision centre.

The figures also show that three outbreaks occurred in the meat and poultry processing sector – in total, 29 outbreaks were linked to workplaces between August 8-14.

On Thursday evening, the HSE said that it would be operating walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics for both first and second doses over the coming days.

The clinics, which will be open to anyone over the age of 16, will be available at different times at various locations across the country.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said it was “full steam ahead” to get students and staff back to campuses in September.

Quick update on 4 things: college reopening, rapid testing projects, student grants & apprenticeship funding pic.twitter.com/1Y2TxGjGtN — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 19, 2021

In a short video posted on Twitter, he said: “The institutions are now doing a bit of work as to how they’re going to deal with the issue of lecture halls.”

Mr Harris said that he would be meeting the presidents of Irish colleges next Tuesday.

Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education Niall Collins, speaking on radio on Thursday afternoon, was unable to provide clarity on how large-scale lectures would be handled by universities.

Asked about when students will know whether the majority of their studies will be virtual or in-person, he said that universities “will notify each of their students in advance, what their rota and their timetable will be”.

He said that the Government gave higher education institutions autonomy in this area.

“That’s not something we micromanage,” he told RTE radio.

There have been a further 1,818 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said.

There are 244 patients in hospital with the disease, down five on the previous day, while 52 people are in intensive care, down two.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We are experiencing a rapid rise in the incidence of the disease across the country, with 12,348 cases reported in the last seven days. This means that the virus is now circulating widely in our communities.

“While the vaccine programme continues, we need to allow time for the levels of immunity in the community to increase.

“The Delta variant spreads through close contact with others. Where possible, please continue to work from home and remember that small group meet-ups in outdoor or well-ventilated indoor spaces are safer for everyone.”

