Almost 3,000 speeding drivers caught during bank holiday operation

Almost 3,000 motorists were caught speeding on the roads during a police operation over the August bank holiday.

The gardai operation ran from July 28 until August 3 and resulted in 2,937 detections for speeding, 173 arrests for drink and drug driving and 810 mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints being carried out.

There were 180 fixed charge offences for driving while using a mobile phone and 47 for driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, roads policing and community engagement, said: “There has been an alarming increase in road fatalities in 2022.

“I would like to thank all those road users who endeavoured to improve the safety of our roads this August bank holiday weekend, unfortunately there are people who continue to disregard the safety messages.

“There were lifesaver detections over the bank holiday weekend.

“An Garda Siochana remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads for all road users.”