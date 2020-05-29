| 18.9°C Dublin

Almost 1,000 students fail to register for Leaving Certificate calculated grades

98% of 61,029 Leaving Certificate students have registered for the portal but 994 students did not.

Joe McHugh addressed the class of 2020 in a video message (Leon Farrell/PA) Expand

By Aine McMahon PA

Almost 1,000 students have failed to register for the new Leaving Certificate calculated grades system.

The Leaving Certificate exam was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and students have been given the option to receive a calculated grade or sit the exam at a later date.

However, this date has yet to be confirmed by the Government and it would not be in time for college admissions in the autumn.

60,035 or 98% of 61,029 Leaving Certificate students registered for the calculated grades system but 994 students did not.

The calculated grades system will involve teachers assessing what grade they think a student would have received if they had sat the Leaving Certificate examination.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said his department will continue to engage with schools over the coming weeks in an effort to establish why some students may not have registered on the portal.

The portal was set up on Tuesday and the deadline to register was extended until noon on Friday.

In a video message, Mr McHugh congratulated the Leaving Certificate class of 2020.

“This is a special day, it would have been your last day of school,” he said.

“I am conscious that you have not had a chance to have the usual rite of passage and have had a different finish to your years of schooling than any of us expected. But you have worked hard, and now you have exciting futures ahead of you as you move on to the next stage of your lives.”

Mr McHugh has pledged a model for reopening all schools in September will be ready within a fortnight.

