Alleged rape of Defence Forces member at quarantine hotel investigated

The attacked is alleged to have happened on Monday night and garda are investigating (PA)

Gardai are investigating the alleged rape of a female member of the Defence Forces at a hotel this week.

The incident happened at a hotel which is being used as a mandatory quarantine facility in Dublin.

The member of the Defence Forces reported the incident to gardai on Tuesday and an investigation is now under way.

The attacked is alleged to have happened on Monday night.

In a statement, a garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai are investigating an allegation of an assault at a south city centre hotel. Investigations are ongoing.”

The investigation is being led by a unit that specialises in domestic and sexual crimes.

The scene has been sealed off at the hotel while a forensic examination takes place.

The Defence Forces said it is also aware of the allegation.

In a statement it said: “Oglaigh na hEireann are aware of an alleged incident that recently took place in a hotel that is currently in use for the purpose of mandatory hotel quarantine.

“As the matter is the subject of an ongoing garda investigation, it is inappropriate and not possible for us to comment any further.”

Members of the Defence Forces have been deployed across mandatory quarantine hotels to provide assistance and oversight of the system.