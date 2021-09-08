All over-80s to be eligible for booster jabs

Over-80s are to be given booster jabs (Nick Potts/PA)

Health officials have recommended that anyone aged 80 and over will be eligible for a booster jab.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) had recommended that booster vaccines be provided to residents of nursing or care homes aged 65 and over, as well as anyone aged over 80.

NIAC has said that everyone eligible for a jab will receive an mRNA vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has endorsed the recommendations.

The booster jab will be given if at least six months have passed since a person has been fully vaccinated.

The Department of Health said that NIAC had considered the latest evidence on decreasing immunity and the effectiveness of vaccines against the Delta variant.

Mr Donnelly said: “Once again this week, we have seen some of the necessary public health restrictions eased thanks to the enormous efforts the Irish people have made to continue to follow the public health advice and, in particular in relation to our amazing levels of vaccine uptake.

“Vaccination remains our pathway out of this pandemic.”

He said that the latest decision would ensure that Ireland continues “to prioritise our most at risk loved ones from the risks posed by Covid-19”.

Mr Donnelly did not provide a timeframe for when people would begin to receive the booster jabs but said it would take a “short period of time”.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed that there had been a further 1,545 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 335 patients in hospitals with the disease, down by 32 on the previous day, while the numbers in intensive care units have dropped by three, to 56.

Dr Holohan said: “Overall the incidence of Covid-19 infection is declining across the country, the five day moving average is 1,407 and we see a stabilisation of ICU and hospital admissions.”

Earlier this month, NIAC also recommended an extended primary vaccination course with an mRNA vaccine for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years and older.