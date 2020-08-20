Agriculture Minister apologises after attending golf society event

Irish agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has apologised after going to an indoor golf society event.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing or breach of coronavirus rules on the part of the hotel or anyone who attended Wednesday night’s function in Clifden, Co Galway.

Mr Calleary said: “Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly.

“In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to everyone.”

The Agriculture Minister added: “We are asking quite a lot from everyone at this difficult time.

“I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my Government colleagues.”

The Oireachtas Golf Society event was held at the Station House hotel.

PA Media