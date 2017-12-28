Aer Lingus plane makes emergency landing due to technical fault

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Los Angeles has landed safely after making an emergency stop at Shannon Airport.

Flight EI145 declared an in-flight emergency shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon.

There were reports of smoke coming from the aircraft. Fuel had to be dumped from the aircraft before it could make its landing.

Aer Lingus said the flight had 267 passengers and 11 crew on board. A spokesman said: "The flight diverted to Shannon Airport due to a technical fault with the aircraft. The aircraft landed safely at Shannon at 16.36 (local time)."

Emergency services attended the scene as a precaution. Aer Lingus said passengers will be taken to Los Angeles on the next available flight.

Press Association