Aer Lingus ‘concerned’ over green list update

Aer Lingus said it is “concerned” by the Government’s approach to the green list of countries people can travel to without having to restrict their movements when returning home.

It comes after the Department of Foreign Affairs updated the Government’s green list of countries which comes into effect on Monday.

The countries include Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

However, a number of countries removed from the list include Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Greece, Norway and Estonia.

Aer Lingus has criticised the update, saying it does not represent a step towards alignment with the European Commission’s free movement proposal.

Earlier this week the Government said it decided to “broadly support” the European Commission proposals on travel.

A statement from Aer Lingus said: “Aer Lingus is concerned at the approach taken by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade today in updating the green list.

“On Tuesday the Government indicated that it would align with the proposals developed by the European Commission which outlines a co-ordinated approach to free movement across the European Union and European Economic Area.

“The application of that proposal would have seen the following countries retained on the list: Greece, Italy, Norway, and Slovakia.

“It would also have seen the following countries added to the list: Bulgaria, Sweden, Slovenia, Denmark, United Kingdom, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg, Malta.

“Aer Lingus looks forward to the early and complete implementation of the European Commission’s free movement proposal.”

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said changes announced on Thursday will come into effect on Monday.

He added: “The Government agreed that Ireland should broadly support the European Commission proposal for a common approach to travel within the EU/EEA, which is currently under discussion in Brussels.

“Between now and the EU signing off on a system, Ireland’s green list will be updated on a weekly basis.

“People should use our travel advice to carefully consider their need to go abroad and take into account the restrictions that other countries may have on travellers from Ireland.

“Citizens should be aware that many countries, including some of those on the green list, are imposing quarantine, testing or other restrictions on arrivals from abroad.”

