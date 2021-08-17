Advisory group gives go-ahead to mixing vaccines

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended that vaccines can be mixed in certain circumstances, the health minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly said he has authorised the advice and his department is working with the HSE to implement the mix and match of vaccines as soon as possible.

Speaking at a test centre in Ardee in Co Louth on Tuesday, Mr Donnelly said it is “good news” if someone received one dose of AstraZeneca but, for various reasons, have a preference for an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

“I received advice from the chief medical officer (Dr Tony Holohan) who received advice from Niac,” Mr Donnelly said.

It can take up to 14 days for #COVID19 symptoms to show. Do not attend a vaccination appointment if you have symptoms. These include a fever, a new cough, shortness of breath, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

“For those people who have had one dose of AstraZeneca, but for various reasons were advised not to or were not comfortable in going for a second dose, and have preference for an mRNA vaccine, I received advise yesterday saying that we can now mix the vaccines.

“I agree with that and the department will be working with the HSE to implement that as quickly as possible, so it’s good advice for that group of people.”

Mr Donnelly also said he will receive further advice next week on plans for a booster campaign.

He said plans were being made to roll out an “ambitious vaccines booster programme”.

A quick snapshot of the latest data on vaccine uptake. Great to see such enthusiasm among younger people!

Mr Donnelly said the health department will work with the HSE and the taskforce to launch the plan for the booster programme.

He added that timelines are being worked on by officials and that he expects the booster jabs to be given around the same time as the flu shot, around the end of September and beginning of October.

The Fianna Fail minister said: “We have an early indication from Niac with regard to a booster campaign and they said a few things. One of the things they said was for various priority groups who should be looked at first by the HSE and has been planning accordingly.

A quick stop this morning at the National Show Centre #Swords where vaccinations continue apace.



Minister @DonnellyStephen visited the centre to say thank you to all staff&volunteers who are continuing in their Trojan efforts to get vaccines administered as quickly as possible.

“The second thing Niac said was, with the booster campaign, the time to do it was with the winter flu vaccine campaign.

“That would happen the last week of September and into October.

“Niac are currently looking at the details of any booster campaign and I expect to receive advice on that next week from Niac, which will allow us to procced with more detailed planning.

“It will give people a sense of when they might expect the booster and indeed which groups are being recommended the booster would be appropriate for.”

Tuesday brought an additional 1,496 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said.

There were 248 patients in hospital with the disease, down 14 on the previous day, of whom 54 were in intensive care units, up by three.

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, warned that incidence of the virus is continuing to rise, with the numbers admitted to ICU each day doubling week on week.

He said: “Our current 14-day incidence is 493 per 100,000, the highest it’s been since January 31, and incidence of disease is continuing to rise steadily in nearly all age groups and in 21 out of 26 counties.

“Last Tuesday, we were seeing an average of three people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day, today that figure has doubled to six people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day.”

But he said the vaccination roll-out had significantly reduced the harm the virus is causing.

“If we didn’t have vaccination, our current 14-day incidence would be approximately 1,000 per 100,000 and we would be seeing up to 50 people admitted to hospital for every 1,000 cases reported,” he said.

“Instead, we are seeing about 20 people admitted to hospital for every thousand cases reported.”

He added: “We have an opportunity over the next few weeks to break the chains of transmission by continuing to follow the public health advice that is second nature to most of us at this stage.

“If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have Covid-19, like a cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose – isolate and get a test immediately.

“Make plans to socialise safely and risk assess as you go, meet up with others outdoors, if possible, try to meet up in small groups and avoid crowds.

“If you do not feel safe, then leave. Ensure to attend for your Covid-19 vaccine when it is your turn to do so, particularly for your second dose.”