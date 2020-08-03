94-year-old woman dies following Co Cork road crash

A 94-year-old woman has died following a road crash in Co Cork on Friday (Niall Carson/PA)

A 94-year-old woman has died following a road crash in Co Cork.

Three cars were involved in the collision at the junction of a filling station on the N25 in Burgess at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Three people – two women and a man – were taken to Cork University where the 94-year-old woman died on Sunday from her injuries.

The man, 46, and other woman, 27, have both been discharged from hospital.

Gardai have issued an appeal for anyone who was travelling on the N25 at Burgess between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday or anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

PA Media