84 cases of coronavirus detected in Irish schools

There have been more than 80 cases of coronavirus detected among staff and students in Irish schools.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that of 4,300 tests conducted in 183 schools across the country, 84 cases had been detected and identified.

In one case cited by the HSE, it was discovered that the virus had been passed between two students who swapped desks.

Mr Reid urged people not to demonise any particular sector or social group in the battle against Covid-19.

He told a briefing on Thursday that he understood the public demand for a new “magic strategy” that could target a particular group and allow others to continue their lives as normal – but said no such strategy exists.

“We do understand the growing frustration among the public as we continue to live with continued uncertainty.

“We can definitely sense a relentless demand from the public to find the new magic strategy or the new best solutions in terms of dealing with the virus.

“I’d make a special plea to the public just to deter from blaming certain sectors of the economy or certain elements of society in terms of the spread of the virus. ”

He noted that in the past the blame “has moved from transport, to meat plants to direct provisions centres, and indeed, more recently, to schools and also young people.”

He added: “From our perspective this actually does nothing other than add to a stigmatisation to some quarters of society.

“The reality is that the virus spreads rapidly in the community as we meet and then transfers rapidly, like wildfire into our homes. That’s the area we all need to continuously, relentlessly look at.”

Dr Una Fallon, director of public health in the Midlands, revealed how a connection was found between two students who tested positive in a school after they had swapped desks.

There didn't seem to be any connection. So for us, this is a situation that makes us uneasy. Dr Una Fallon

When the first positive case was reported, the entire class was excluded and all of the pupils were tested for the virus.

While they identified that the original case had been infected in the family home, they struggled to identify the source of the second infected student.

“We want to know is there onward transmission in this school and do we need to do any further intervention. For the most part, usually what we find is that there’s no in-class transmission,” Dr Fallon said.

“We didn’t know the source of the second case.”

She added: “The students sat at either ends of the classroom, one at the top of the classroom, one at the bottom.

“There didn’t seem to be any connection. So for us, this is a situation that makes us uneasy.”

After interviews with parents and teachers it was discovered that the students had swapped desks for a particular class where one of them preferred to sit closer to the blackboard.

Dr Fallon said the discovery gave them a plausible connection and reassured them that there was not further transmission in the school or the town.

There are now 121 cases in acute hospital settings, with 22 of those in intensive care units, the HSE said.

Mr Reid said: “Our hospital system is not overwhelmed at this stage but Covid cases are having an impact.”

He added: “Four Dublin hospitals account for over 65% of positive cases, and that is Beaumont, Mater, Connolly and St James’.”

