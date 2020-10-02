60 million worth of beer and food written off is ‘tip of iceberg’

More than 60 million euro worth of stock, including beer and food, has been written off by drinks and hospitality businesses, it has been claimed.

Figures supplied by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (Digi) show that pubs serving food have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Government postponed the reopening of “wet” pubs on three occasions, which left bars in Ireland enduring the longest lockdown in the EU.

Representatives from the industry say that many of the pubs that do not serve food were preparing to reopen within days, with publicans ordering stocks of beer and arranging staff shifts.

Digi says that the cost of each of the “false starts” amounted to 20 million euro lost beer and food stock.

10,600 jobs are on the line. A 15% cut in excise tax could stop sudden unemployment. @eamonocuiv#SYL20 #SupportYourLocal20 pic.twitter.com/bQHbFk8RnA — Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (@DIGI_Ireland) October 1, 2020

In Dublin, each “false start” cost up to seven million euro in wasted beer stock.

A recent survey of publicans showed that almost half took on 16,000 euro in debt during lockdown to cover staff and business costs, with one in five as much as 30,000 euro.

Liam Reid, chair of DIGI, said: “Drinks and hospitality businesses have endured the longest lockdown in the EU and the short notice nature of the Government’s three failed pledges to reopen the industry is crippling businesses who are incurring costs with no means of recouping them.

“60 million euro is only the tip of the iceberg while we risk a credit crisis in the industry where product is written off and credit terms are reviewed – a situation we need to avoid.

“Dublin publicans, whose businesses have been caught in the Government’s costly and unpredictable stop-start lockdown strategy, will endure further financial strain for the next period of weeks, or it could be months, we don’t know.

Ireland is closing far more of our hospitality sector, and for far longer. Liam Reid

“The key challenge for the industry right now is that current Government policy is an outlier compared with other European countries.

“Ireland is closing far more of our hospitality sector, and for far longer. If this approach is maintained, and we fail to explore other ways of living with Covid and operating our businesses, it will cause long-term and irreparable damage to the sector.

“The Government needs to urgently look at what other European countries are doing and adapt the current approach.”

Under the current Covid-19 restrictions, restaurants are operating at approximately 60% capacity, pubs serving food at 50%, and hotels at 25%.

Figures published today suggests that some 63% of all accommodation and food service jobs in Ireland – which includes those in pubs, restaurants, and hotels – could be lost by the end of the year without further Government supports.

The report, commissioned by Digi, includes 36,300 jobs among the 15 to 24 age group.

