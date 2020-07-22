59 potential pub breaches of coronavirus laws

Fifty nine potential breaches by pubs of the coronavirus regulations have been recorded since the start of this month, gardai said (Niall Carson/PA).

Fifty nine potential breaches by pubs of the coronavirus regulations have been recorded since the start of this month.

Most involved no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold, gardai said.

Pubs are not allowed to open unless they serve a substantial meal with alcohol.

Where potential breaches are identified and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed.

A Garda statement said the vast majority of licensed premises continued to comply with regulations and licensing laws.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “An Garda Siochana continue to carry out intensive visits of licensed premises which have opened for business in accordance with Covid-19 public health regulations.

“An Garda Siochana continues to see high level of compliance.

“This is welcome.

“An Garda Siochana will continue to enforce the public health guidelines, which have now been extended until August 10 2020.”

PA Media