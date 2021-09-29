500,000 euro funding dedicated to inner-city employment services

More than 500,000 euro of funding has been dedicated to employment services within inner-city Dublin.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin launched the inner-city employment initiative at St Andrew’s Resource Centre on Pearse Street.

The initiative will find sustainable employment solutions for long-term unemployed people from the south inner-city and provide training and development opportunities.

Among those involved in the initiative includes the local employment service, St Andrew’s Resource Centre, the Anchorage Project, Ringsend Community Services, The Spellman Centre and the Irish Nautical Trust, Department of Social Protection, Pobail, City of Dublin Education Board, in addition to Google representatives.

Pleased to visit @SARCD2 to launch an exciting new Employment Task Force initiative in partnership with Google.



St. Andrews plays such an important role in the life of Dublin’s inner-city community.



I wish you every success with this really innovative and positive initiative. pic.twitter.com/xTxpohBcMn — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 29, 2021

Google has provided more than 200,000 euro in funding to the employment initiative, which will deliver local employment supports in five key areas.

Mr Martin said: “I am delighted to launch the local community employment initiative with Google Ireland.

“The extraordinary impacts of the pandemic permeated through our communities and the impact on students and job seekers have been immense.

“But the pandemic has also driven new and innovative means of addressing issues like employment.

“The partnerships being announced today are a shining example of a new and collaborative approach by business and community to achieve a common goal.

By creating access to mentoring, training and funding opportunities, they will be a much-needed support for the Ringsend and Pearse Street communities. Micheal Martin

“By creating access to mentoring, training and funding opportunities, they will be a much-needed support for the Ringsend and Pearse Street communities.”

In addition, Google.Org will provide 300,000 euro in grant funding to support Irish Nautical Trust’s maritime training programme.

The Environment Maritime Training programme is specifically curated to provide access to certification level skills for young people and job seekers local to the Dublin Port area.

Expand Close Google employees at its European headquarters in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Google employees at its European headquarters in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The funding will support 30 students in accessing skills training necessary to gain sustainable employment in the marine industry.

Nick Leeder, head of Google in Ireland, said: “We’ve been part of the Ringsend and Pearse Street community for 18 years and we are committed to taking the right steps to understanding the opportunities and challenges facing people in our community.

“In partnership with the St Andrews local employment services and through the Task Force, we intend to continue to build on the work we’ve done in the last year and a half in supporting Ireland’s economic recovery.”

Jimmy Murray, director of Irish Nautical Trust, said: “The passing on of maritime knowledge is at the core of what we do, and this has led to the introduction of a new maritime skills certification to support further employment in the maritime sector.”