50,000 without power overnight in Ireland following Storm Ellen

Around 50,000 homes and businesses will remain without power overnight after Storm Ellen swept across Ireland.

Some customers may have to do without it beyond Friday, electricity network operator ESB Networks said.

It was restored to around 140,000 users throughout the day.

An ESB statement said: “We are advising all those impacted by outages that they should prepare to be without electricity overnight and into tomorrow – with some customers potentially without power beyond that.”

It confirmed it expected that 50,000 homes and businesses will remain without electricity on Thursday evening.

“Crews will continue working tonight and will mobilise again at first light to restore the remainder through the course of tomorrow, Friday.”

The storm lashed many parts of the country with high winds, leaving a path of destruction, particularly in coastal areas.

Many properties were affected in Co Cork which was issued a red status warning on Wednesday ahead of the storm.

Other areas hit by power cuts include Tipperary, Sligo, Westmeath, Longford, Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim.

There have been reports of flooding and fallen trees across parts of Cork and Clonmel.

Images posted on social media show trees strewn across busy roads and in people’s gardens.

Derek Hynes, ESB Networks operations manager, said staff are working to help homes and businesses impacted by power cuts.

I would like to pay tribute to our Emergency Services who did so much last night through #StormEllen to protect communities across the country. In particular Iâd like to thank @ESBNetworks who are restoring power as quickly as possible to homes and businesses affected. Thank you. — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 20, 2020

He also urged people to stay away from fallen power lines.

Images posted to social media showed flooding overnight in Skibbereen, Co Cork, where expensive flood defences had been installed in recent years.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan tweeted: “This shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen. Millions spent on flood protection. The entire town should be dry even in this intense rainfall. Part of me is not surprised. The flood committee flagged that this area needed more protection.”

He added that the Office of Public Works “need to provide answers”.

PA Media