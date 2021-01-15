50 more people die in Ireland with Covid-19

An additional 50 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan said (Brian Lawless/PA)

An additional 50 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

All of these deaths occurred in January.

Another 3,498 cases were confirmed.

JOINT STATEMENT: Chief Medical Officers in Northern Ireland and Ireland have voiced their concerns about the high levels of #COVID19 on the island of Ireland and are urging everyone to #StayAtHome



Statement available here: https://t.co/hmZH02297O pic.twitter.com/LTXtoWADXi — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 15, 2021

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said new variants of Covid-19 have recently been identified in Brazil and in travellers to Japan from Brazil.

He added: “There is no evidence of these variants in Ireland.

“Anyone who has travelled from Brazil in the last 14 days is advised to self-isolate for 14 days, from the date of arrival, and identify themselves, through a GP, for testing as soon as possible.

“It is essential that anyone arriving from Brazil self-isolate for 14 days from the date of arrival before entering/re-entering the workplace.

“We are particularly appealing to employers to enable their employees to protect each other by staying at home for the full 14 days.”

PA Media