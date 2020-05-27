48,000 students sign up for Leaving Certificate calculated grades system

The majority of Leaving Certificate students have registered for the new calculated grades system as of Wednesday afternoon.

Some 48,075 students have signed up so far, and they have until 10pm on Thursday to apply.

More than 60,000 students are due to sit the Leaving Certificate, but it has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Students can opt to sit the exam at a later date, but this has yet to be confirmed by the Government and it would not be in time for college admissions in September.

The calculated grades system will involve teachers assessing what grade they think a student would have received if they had sat the Leaving Cert examination.

#LeavingCert2020 students - online registration for Calculated Grades is open 👉🏼 https://t.co/towO9z89WC



Registration shuts on Thurs night - Donât leave it til the last minute!👌🏼



You need:

â¡ï¸ Examination Number

â¡ï¸ Personal Public Service number

â¡ï¸ Email

â¡ï¸ Mobile number



1/2 — Joe McHugh (@McHughJoeTD) May 26, 2020

When registering on gov.ie/leavingcertificate, students must have the following information to hand.

Their Examination Number, Personal Public Service number (PPS), which they will use to create a four-digit Personal Identification Number, Email address and mobile phone number.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said: “Please don’t leave it until the last minute. This is a tight timeframe. We need every student to register so that the new system can operate smoothly.”

