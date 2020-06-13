46 newly-reported Covid-19 cases were spread out over a number of days – CMO

There have been another 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 25,295.

However, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the increase in notifications of Covid-19 is not an increase in the daily incidence of the disease.

He said: “When the cases are analysed according to the date the samples were taken, it shows that they were spread out over a number of days.

“All the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing. We will continue to closely monitor these every day.”

According to the Department of Health, 22 of the cases would normally have been reported on Thursday or Friday, but were delayed due to “technical reasons as part of normal laboratory practice”.

Another five coronavirus deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 1,705.

Meanwhile, there has been a decrease in the number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals.

We have seen fewer than 20 new #Covid19 cases each day. Weâve seen a significant reduction in number of patients with the virus in hospitals & ICU. This is thanks to you. So proud of incredible efforts of you all. We must remain vigilant, cautious & follow advice. Getting there! — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 12, 2020

Latest figures from the HSE show that as of Friday night, there were 79 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 – down from 123 cases this time last week.

The figures show there were 27 patients in intensive care with confirmed cases – 10 fewer than last week – and 11 with suspected cases, an increase of one from last week.

There are currently 88 critical care beds available in the country’s 29 acute hospitals, and 763 general beds available.

