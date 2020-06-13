| 16.7°C Dublin

46 newly-reported Covid-19 cases were spread out over a number of days – CMO

Dr Tony Holohan said all indicators of the disease are stable or reducing, despite the rise in reported cases on Saturday

Dr Tony Holohan (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

Dr Tony Holohan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dr Tony Holohan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dr Tony Holohan (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Aine McMahon PA

There have been another 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 25,295.

However, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the increase in notifications of Covid-19 is not an increase in the daily incidence of the disease.

He said: “When the cases are analysed according to the date the samples were taken, it shows that they were spread out over a number of days.

“All the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing. We will continue to closely monitor these every day.”

(PA Graphics) Expand

Close

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

Press Association Images

(PA Graphics)

According to the Department of Health, 22 of the cases would normally have been reported on Thursday or Friday, but were delayed due to “technical reasons as part of normal laboratory practice”.

Another five coronavirus deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 1,705.

Meanwhile, there has been a decrease in the number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals.

Latest figures from the HSE show that as of Friday night, there were 79 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19  – down from 123 cases this time last week.

The figures show there were 27 patients in intensive care with confirmed cases – 10 fewer than last week – and 11 with suspected cases, an increase of one from last week.

There are currently 88 critical care beds available in the country’s 29 acute hospitals, and 763 general beds available.

PA Media