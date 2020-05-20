44% of Dublin pubs planning to reopen as restaurants at end of June – survey

More than four out of 10 pubs in Dublin are planning to reopen as restaurants at the end of June, according to the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA).

All pubs, including hotel bars, were asked to close in March in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Under the Government’s road map for easing lockdown restrictions, restaurants can reopen on June 29 but pubs are not due to reopen until August 10.

The figures were revealed in a survey conducted by the LVA on Monday and Tuesday, with 44% of pubs confirming their intention to reopen on June 29.

Applied to the 750 pubs across the capital, that means approximately 330 are planning to reopen.

These pubs have restaurant certificates and accordingly are licensed restaurants.

The LVA has called on the Government to follow through on its promise to engage with the sector about the future of pubs.

The survey also found that food is available at 72% of Dublin pubs.

When the roadmap was announced we pointed out that many pubs with restaurant certificates would reopen in June. This survey shows a substantial number are planning on doing just that https://t.co/uqWYhaQgb0 — LVA (@LVADublinPubs) May 20, 2020

The LVA is advocating that all pubs that serve food be allowed open on June 29 on the same basis as restaurants.

Chief executive Donall O’Keeffe said the survey highlights the urgent need for the Government to engage with the pub sector.

“More than four out of every 10 pubs across Dublin are gearing up to reopen as restaurants next month. This reflects the strong emphasis many pubs throughout Dublin have put on food service in recent years.

“These venues have restaurant certificates and are just as capable of following the public health guidelines as restaurants and cafes. Food is a major aspect of their business so why should they be treated differently to other venues serving food and alcohol?

“We made it clear this would happen when the road map was announced, but we are still awaiting a meeting with Government to discuss the future for pubs, despite their public comments that they will meet the vintner organisations quickly.”

PA Media