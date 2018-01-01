A man has been stabbed to death in Co Cavan.

40-year-old man dies after New Year's Eve stabbing

The 40-year-old was fatally injured on New Year's Eve in Ballyjamesduff.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Dublin Street. The injured man was taken to Cavan General Hospital but died on New Year's Day morning.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place later on Monday. The scene on Dublin Street has been preserved for a Garda forensic examination.

Gardai have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Press Association