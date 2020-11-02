35,000 euro worth of fireworks seized by gardai

Gardai have seized fireworks worth more than 35,000 euro during a series of operations across the country.

Gardai said there has been an increase from last year, with fireworks worth up to 30,901 euro seized for the full year.

The items, recovered during Operation Tombola, led to the charges or summons in nine incidents, while there were youth referrals in a further 42 incidents.

Operation Tombola is a nationwide policing plan focused on the prevention and detection of the sale of fireworks and associated public order and anti-social behaviour issues during the Halloween period.

GardaÃ­ in Crumlin conducted a joint operation with @DubCityCouncil during which they seized a number of fireworks and a large amount of bonfire materials as part of #OperationTombola



By working together we can #StaySafe and have a fun Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/eFKNQ84tGP — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 30, 2020

A garda spokesman said: “Even though Halloween is over, An Garda Siochana would like to remind the public about the dangers posed by fireworks.

“Each year, many people, including children, suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries.

“The sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal.

“It is also illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State and Gardai will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution.

“Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents.

“They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources.

Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents Garda spokesman

“They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals.

“Finally, there is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires in properties if fireworks continue to burn after landing.”

Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks has been asked to contact their local garda station or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media