27 female victims of trafficking helped by Immigrant Council last year

Twenty-seven female victims of trafficking were helped by the Immigrant Council of Ireland last year.

Some of them were children when they left their country of origin, according to the council’s annual report for 2019.

It said all but four were trafficked for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

Three of them were trafficked for domestic servitude and one was trafficked to carry out enforced criminality.

The report notes the women were referred to the council by partner agencies and they were then able to provide legal advice and support to help their formal identification as a victim of trafficking.

The council helped the women secure temporary residence permissions, regularise their immigration status, renew long-standing residence permissions, obtain citizenship by naturalisation, submit travel document applications and make family reunification applications.

The council also took five High Court cases last year, one of which involved a seven-year-old who was denied citizenship because her estranged father failed the “good character” test due to previous domestic abuse convictions.

The little girl had been born in Ireland, to a mother from outside the European Union and an Irish citizen father.

The parents had separated and the girl’s mother wanted to ensure her daughter was rooted in the country she was born in.

However, after making the application she was shocked to find it

was rejected due to a failure to meet the “good character” test.

Immigrant Council of Ireland provided free legal support to bring the case to the High Court for judicial review.

The judge quashed the decision but they are still waiting for the minister for justice to issue a decision regarding her citizenship application.

They also issued proceedings in a number of cases related to unaccompanied children seeking family reunification, including one case that is currently on appeal to the Supreme Court.

The council’s immigration helpline responded to more than 5,000 calls last year dealing with queries relating to citizenship, family reunification, EU treaty rights and work permits.

