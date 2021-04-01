26 countries and territories added to Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list

Travellers are required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility(Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Ireland has added 26 more countries and territories deemed high risk to its mandatory hotel quarantine list.

As of 4am on Tuesday, anyone arriving in Ireland from the new list must quarantine for 12 nights at a designated hotel.

Israel, Albania, Palestine, Bahrain, Nigeria, the Philippines, Monaco, Oman and Qatar are among the new additions.

But no further European member state has been included. The US has not been included either.

Plans to include the US, France, Italy and Germany have been abandoned for now amid division among ministers.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Government was adding to the list after holding talks with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The Government’s quarantining rules came into effect last Friday with 33 countries originally on the list.

The Republic of Mauritius has now been removed from the list.

Travellers are required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility and to pre-pay for their stay.

The cost per adult traveller for a 12-night stay inclusive of all services is 1,875 euro.

The stay at the hotel could be reduced if a person receives a negative test for the virus taken on day 10 of quarantine.

The Tifco Hotel Group is the service provider for hotel quarantining in Ireland.

