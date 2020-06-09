25% increase in domestic violence calls to Garda in past year

Operation Faoiseamh resulted in 107 prosecutions in relation to domestic abuse over a two-week period in May (PA)

There has been a 25% increase in calls for help in domestic abuse in the past year, gardai have said.

Gardai launched a special crackdown on domestic violence in April amid concerns the crime would increase during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since April 1, Gardai have made 8,229 contacts with, or attempts to contact, victims of domestic abuse as part of a special Garda operation.

Between May 13 and May 27, there were 107 prosecutions in relation to domestic violence incidents.

Gardai said a number of victims had requested further assistance from Gardai and local resources were dispatched as needed.

Phase two of the operation has concentrated on arrests and prosecutions for offences relating to breaches of court orders.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly said he wanted to assure victims experiencing domestic abuse that An Garda Siochana was ready to assist.

“I wish to take this opportunity to re-emphasise our commitment to protecting the vulnerable in our communities.”

“The 107 prosecutions initiated in the last few weeks as part of Operation Faoiseamh should serve as a reminder to all that breaching domestic abuse court orders is an offence and can result in court proceedings.

“Victims and those who are aware of abusive domestic circumstances should continue to report to An Garda Siochana.”

