211 motorists caught breaking speed limit in 24 hours

More than 200 vehicles were detected breaking the speed limit across Ireland in a 24-hour period.

It came as gardai staged a national “slow day” initiative which ran from 7am Friday to 7am Saturday.

The speed of 140,720 vehicles across the Republic were checked within the 24-hour period.

Of the 211 vehicles detected speeding, the fastest recorded was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 at An Carn Mor, Thiar Oran Mor in Galway, and 157km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 at Ballyadam in Cork.

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.”