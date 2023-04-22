| 9.9°C Dublin

211 motorists caught breaking speed limit in 24 hours

The detections came during the gardai’s National Slow Down Day campaign.

The speed of 140,720 vehicles across the Republic were checked within the 24-hour period (PA) Expand

Close

The speed of 140,720 vehicles across the Republic were checked within the 24-hour period (PA)

The speed of 140,720 vehicles across the Republic were checked within the 24-hour period (PA)

The speed of 140,720 vehicles across the Republic were checked within the 24-hour period (PA)

By Rebecca Black, PA

More than 200 vehicles were detected breaking the speed limit across Ireland in a 24-hour period.

It came as gardai staged a national “slow day” initiative which ran from 7am Friday to 7am Saturday.

The speed of 140,720 vehicles across the Republic were checked within the 24-hour period.

Of the 211 vehicles detected speeding, the fastest recorded was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 at An Carn Mor, Thiar Oran Mor in Galway, and 157km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 at Ballyadam in Cork.

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.”

Most Watched

Privacy