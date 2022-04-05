2,000 artists to receive 325 euro every week in pilot scheme

They will receive the payment over three years (Niall Carson/PA)

A new scheme will see 2,000 artists given a basic income of 325 euro per week, after plans were rubberstamped by the Government.

The Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme was launched by ministers on Tuesday.

The scheme is to open for applications on April 12 and artists will be selected at random.

They will receive the payment over three years.

Delighted to launch the #BasicIncomeArts pilot scheme with @LeoVaradkar and @cathmartingreen today.



Our artists, writers and musicians have faced many challenges - this scheme is designed to recognise their creativity that enhances us as a society. pic.twitter.com/4Ie6Y4eNTj — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 5, 2022

The move comes after the project was recommended by the Arts and Culture Recovery Task Force.

The scheme is set to cost 35 million euro a year.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Ireland’s history and national story has been “intertwined and enhanced” by the arts.

“Our most ancient and iconic artefacts are extraordinary in their artistry, and throughout the world to this day the very notion of Irishness is inextricable from our traditions of poetry, storytelling, and expression through music,” Mr Martin said.

“Over the course of the pandemic and within the limits of the public health measures put upon all of our lives, they took on a new significance for many who may not have had the chance to appreciate them before.

“Our artists, writers and musicians had a particularly challenging time with venues closed and audiences kept away.

I believe it is a major policy innovation and I think it's going to be one of those things that gets noticed overseas Leo Varadkar

“But at this time of greatest challenge, their output and their value was never more highly prized.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I believe it is a major policy innovation and I think it’s going to be one of those things that gets noticed overseas.”

Launching the scheme at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin’s Temple Bar, Mr Varadkar added: “To the artists here, I just want to say I know how hard the last two years must have been for many of you, our artists, our performers and our creators.

“This was a really cruel virus and is a cruel virus, and one that did so many things but among the things it did was shut down social contact and shut down normal cultural and artistic life.

“I’m sure during the pandemic everyone here, including me, drew some comfort from the arts during those difficult days of lockdown.

“We listened to music, read books, watched films and performances online and that engagement with the arts helped us to get through some dark days.

“It made life worth living.”

Basic Income for the Arts pilot📢



2,000 artists & creative arts workers will receive €325 per week



Applications open: Apr 12th



Eligible recipients will be selected at random



This unprecedented commitment heralds a new era for the arts in Irelandhttps://t.co/EQc2TKkAqG pic.twitter.com/q5kmYxuADC — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) April 5, 2022

Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said: “I believe that this scheme is the start of a fundamental change in the way Ireland supports and recognises artists and the arts community.

“For generations, Irish artists have inspired people all over the world, like our writers, playwrights and poets such as Seamus Heaney, James Joyce and Edna O’Brien to name but a few.”

Poet Stephen James Smith read a poem he had written about his father, while singer and musician Toshin performed for the ministers and audience.

Toshin thanked the ministers for the income support scheme, saying it will help her “make my dreams come true”.