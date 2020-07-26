| 14.4°C Dublin

161,000 euro cocaine haul found in search of house

More than 7,000 euro in cash, mobile phones and other drug-related paraphernalia were also seized from the property in Portarlington, Co Laois.

(Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

(Brian Lawless/PA)

(Brian Lawless/PA)

(Brian Lawless/PA)

By Cate McCurry, PA

A man in his early 20s has been arrested after gardai found cocaine with an estimated street value of 161,000 euro in Co Laois.

The drugs haul was discovered during a search of a house in the Patrick Street area of Portarlington on Saturday.

During the course of the operation, more than 7,000 euro in cash, mobile phones and other drug-related paraphernalia were also seized.

The man is currently detained at Portlaoise garda station under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Investigations are continuing.

PA Media